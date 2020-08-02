Song Il Gook Talks About Supporting His Triplets’ Future Goals, Being Grateful To His Spouse, And More

Song Il Gook lately sat down for an interview to speak about his present musical, “42nd Road.”

“42nd Road” is a musical that provides hope to those that dream of turning into musical actors. Song Il Gook mentioned, “I’m a bit embarrassed [to say that I’m a part of that]. Again once I attended the open recruitment for actors on the broadcasting station, I wasn’t determined to get in. In fact, I ended up doing nothing for a number of years as a result of I lacked expertise. I did effectively within the lead position of a one-act drama, obtained a job in a morning drama, and obtained to the place I’m as we speak, however I’m embarrassed to match myself to my friends. Within the play ‘I Am You’ [literal title], I had co-stars who did handbook labor in the course of the day and labored on the play by evening. After assembly them, my angle towards my work modified.”

Song Il Gook is the son of Kim Eul Dong, a former actress and politician. He mentioned, “Up to now, I discovered it inconceivable to be taught performing from my mom. She was well-known for being the performing trainer for a lot of actors. Whereas rehearsing for ‘I Am You,’ I obtained determined and requested her for assist. She took the script and helped me by the evening. That play gave me so many presents.”

He continued, “I’m additionally grateful to my spouse [Jung Seung Yeon, a judge]. She and I’ve completely different pursuits, however she has a eager ear for pitch. She sings within the court docket choir and when she was in Busan, she was a part of a clarinet membership. After I sing at dwelling, she says, ‘Pricey, you’re off-rhythm. The pitch isn’t proper.” As a part of her job, she’s the sort of one who appears to be like on the massive image, so she tells me issues that I are inclined to miss. She’s the most effective supervisor I’ve.”

Requested if his well-known triplets, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse, had desires about their future, he mentioned, “I feel it’s nonetheless fairly summary. Daehan and Minguk share bizarre desires like wanting to be scientists or generals. As of late, Manse says he desires to personal a donut retailer. Minguk exhibits a number of curiosity once I observe performing at dwelling. He exchanges strains with me once I put my emotions into it. It helps me quite a bit once I observe.”

He added, “I’m grateful to my mom for letting me do what I needed to do. I didn’t turn out to be an actor as a result of she compelled me into it. I wish to help my youngsters in no matter they wish to do. In the event that they wish to turn out to be actors, I’d prefer to cease them, however they should do what they wish to do.”

Daehan, Minguk, and Manse rose to fame on the KBS present “The Return of Superman.”

