Song Ji Hyo And Jun So Min Talk About Their Past Relationships + “Operating Man” Cast Revisits The Past

Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min had been the “visitors” this week on “Operating Man”!

After years of treating their feminine members as “one of many guys,” the October 11 episode pressured the male solid members into giving them the “visitor” therapy. In Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min’s palms had been “punishment badges,” given to the male solid members who didn’t win their hearts.

The episode opened with the solid revisiting previous movies of how they acted round Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo prior to now. Kim Jong Kook commented, “The remainder of us look awkward however Song Ji Hyo was actually fairly in these days.” After a video of him serenading Song Ji Hyo surfaced, HaHa mentioned, “I can’t imagine we had been like that” and Song Ji Hyo mentioned, “I’d forgotten that he did stuff like that.”

Later, Kim Jong Kook serenaded Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min once more in an try and win their hearts, and Yoo Jae Suk quipped, “Did you finish issues nicely with Yoon Eun Hye?” Kim Jong Kook retorted, “Why are you bringing that up once more?” Kim Jong Kook and Yoon Eun Hye had been in a “love line” on a earlier selection present.

In a single mission, the members needed to reply quizzes about Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo. Song Ji Hyo requested, “As soon as I used to be watching a drama with my boyfriend and I obtained upset and exploded. Why did I try this?” The male solid members first guessed issues like “Your boyfriend was onscreen doing a kiss scene” or “Your ex-boyfriend got here on TV.” Song Ji Hyo mentioned, “It has to do with one thing that resembles Lee Kwang Soo.”

HaHa lastly obtained the reply proper, which was, “You had been consuming dried squid whereas watching the drama and your boyfriend solely left the legs and ate the torso himself.” (“Squid” is commonly used to insult folks’s appearances.)

Jun So Min requested the members to guess one thing she had carried out for all her boyfriends. They ultimately guessed that she had knitted them a shawl, and she or he requested them to determine the colour. Yang Se Chan stunned the others by shouting “Black,” which was the proper reply, and the solid exclaimed, “Did you get one too?”

Yang Se Chan defined, “No, I didn’t get one, however I obtained goosebumps as a result of she has given me a shawl earlier than. It was black.” Jun So Min mentioned, “I didn’t make that one myself. I made them myself for my boyfriends. However they didn’t appear to love it that a lot.”

Watch “Operating Man”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)