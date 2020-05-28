Song Ji Hyo And Kim Moo Yeol Talk About Their Characters In New Movie, How They Prepared For Filming, And More

On Could 27, the upcoming thriller “Intruder” held a press convention with director Son Gained Pyong and lead actors Song Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol.

“Intruder” is a thriller thriller movie starring Song Ji Hyo as Yoo Jin, a lady who returns to her household after going lacking 25 years in the past. Kim Moo Yeol stars as Website positioning Jin, her older brother, who begins to develop suspicious about his long-lost sister.

That is director Son Gained Pyong’s first industrial feature-length movie. “I’ve been engaged on this movie for eight years,” she mentioned. “It has undergone loads of modifications over an extended time frame. I wrote the novel ‘Almond’ primarily based by myself start expertise and the tales I’d heard round that point. I puzzled, ‘If a toddler who was totally different from what I anticipated got here again, would I have the ability to settle for this stranger as household?’ I wished to think about this concept from the angle of the thriller style.”

Son Gained Pyong additionally wrote the screenplay for the movie. She added, “The dimensions was a lot smaller at first, and there was a time once I reversed the female and male roles. There have been loads of modifications, however it began with the query, ‘Are you able to settle for a stranger, somebody with utterly totally different values in life, within the identify of household?’”

Song Ji Hyo mentioned, “I used to be interested in the state of affairs and the character. After watching the movie, I’ve loads of regrets [about what I could have done better]. Kim Moo Yeol’s appearing was superb. I used to be shocked once I noticed it. If I had labored a little bit more durable, then the battle [onscreen] between us might need been higher. This can be a character I’d by no means performed earlier than, so I attempted my finest in addition to I may.”

She added, “Yoo Jin has a robust darkish facet to her, however she has a sure attraction. I didn’t have a particular reference however did my finest to convey out the intense, darkish facet of myself.”

Kim Moo Yeol mentioned, “Quite than feeling pressured to point out a brand new facet of myself, I consider this as the trail I need to stroll as an actor and really feel a way of anticipation. My character goes by way of loads of psychological modifications, so I centered on weight-reduction plan greater than regular. Throughout filming, a basketball hoop was arrange within the car parking zone and I performed basketball with the employees like I used to be again at school once more.”

The solid and crew additionally referenced the movie’s delayed launch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Son Gained Pyong mentioned, “The theaters have been closed for a very long time, and this is likely one of the first industrial movies to be launched since then. All of the solid and crew members really feel a way of concern about this, however we hope that it’ll pave the best way for different movies to be launched in future. We hope that audiences will have the ability to get pleasure from this movie safely.”

Kim Moo Yeol mentioned, “Many individuals are combating the nice struggle from the place they’re, and we will even struggle to guard our lifestyle. If one individual involves the theater, we [as actors] will do our greatest to point out them an excellent story.”

Song Ji Hyo mentioned, “The coronavirus state of affairs continues to go up and down. It’s true that public life is at the moment in a droop, however I hope that folks will get pleasure from our new movie. Security is a very powerful concern, however we hope that folks will have the ability to get pleasure from cultural life as soon as once more.”

The movie was initially scheduled to hit theaters on March 12, however its launch date was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now scheduled to premiere in South Korea on June 4.

Supply (1) (2)