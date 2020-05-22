Song Ji Hyo Confesses To Feeling Nervous About Her Image Transformation In Upcoming Film

In a latest interview and pictorial for movie journal Cine21, Song Ji Hyo shared her ideas on her upcoming film “Intruder”!

“Intruder” is a brand new thriller thriller movie starring Song Ji Hyo as Yoo Jin, a lady who went lacking 25 years in the past. When she returns to her household a long time later, issues steadily start to vary throughout the household—and Yoo Jin’s older brother Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Kim Moo Yeol) begins to develop suspicious of his sister. In his quest to uncover the secrets and techniques Yoo Jin is hiding, he finally ends up coming face-to-face with a surprising reality.

In distinction to her pleasant and lovable picture as considered one of Korea’s most beloved stars, Song Ji Hyo will likely be making a hanging transformation in her starring position as Yoo Jin. In preserving with the colder, edgier vibe of her character within the film, Song Ji Hyo posed for the quilt of Cine21 in dramatic black and white, staring down the digital camera with a frosty defiance.

The actress additionally confessed to having been frightened about taking up a task that’s so at odds with the general public’s picture of her. “I did really feel frightened,” she shared, “as a result of [the role] had such a totally completely different vibe from the picture I presently have as an actress.”

After two postponements as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, “Intruder” is presently scheduled to premiere on June 4.

In the meantime, Song Ji Hyo’s full interview with Cine21 will likely be revealed within the journal’s Could 23 concern.

When you wait, watch Song Ji Hyo within the newest episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)