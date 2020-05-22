Song Ji Hyo Has 4 Men Vying For Her Attention In Upcoming JTBC Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” has unveiled its colourful foremost poster!

“Did We Love?” will inform the story of Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been dwelling on her personal for 14 years (performed by Song Ji Hyo). Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her story when 4 males stroll into her life on the identical time.

On Might 22, the upcoming drama launched a foremost poster that options Song Ji Hyo surrounded by her 4 romantic prospects. First up is Son Ho Jun, who will likely be starring within the drama as Noh Ae Jung’s ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh. A bestselling novelist who’s described as a “charming dangerous boy,” Oh Dae Oh is irresistibly tempting to girls, even after they know they need to keep away.

Song Jong Ho wears a million-dollar smile as A-list actor Ryu Jin, who’s described as “pitiful” despite the fact that he’s “nice on paper.” Regardless of being seemingly good in each manner, Ryu Jin has a surprisingly completely different form of enchantment hiding behind his movie-star persona.

Subsequent, Koo Ja Sung appears cheerful and assured as Oh Yeon Woo, a bodily training trainer who “makes girls’s hearts’ flutter” despite his younger age. His endearingly pure-hearted need to win Noh Ae Jung’s affection is definite to win viewers over.

Final however not least, Kim Min Joon exudes a troublesome, manly aura because the “scary however attractive” Goo Pa Do, a former gangster who has turned over a brand new leaf and is now a CEO. The flower in his hand hints on the heat coronary heart hiding behind his intimidating exterior.

Lastly, former SISTAR member Dasom peeks out from behind Son Ho Jun as A-list actress Joo Ah Rin, who will add one other layer of intrigue to this sophisticated “4-against-1 romance.”

“Did We Love?” is at the moment scheduled to premiere someday in July.

Are you excited for this new romance drama? Share your ideas with us under!

