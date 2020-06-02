Song Ji Hyo Is Optimistic About Everything Except Love In Upcoming Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” launched its first stills of Song Ji Hyo!

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been dwelling on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she abruptly finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the identical time.

For the upcoming drama, Song Ji Hyo will captivate viewers together with her character’s optimistic power. Noh Ae Jung has at all times performed her greatest in life, believing that every little thing will work out properly whereas pursuing her ardour in movie. The primary set of stills of Noh Ae Jung exhibits perception into her pursuit for her ardour.

From a part-time job on the film theaters to a number of interviews at movie corporations, there isn’t a single factor Noh Ae Jung hasn’t performed so as to enter the movie business. Along with her shining eyes, shiny smile, and passionate fists, Noh Ae Jung conveys her honest enthusiasm and love for movies. After not giving up and overcoming obstacles to chase after her desires, Noh Ae Jung lastly receives the chance to turn out to be a movie producer. In her presentation to seize traders, Noh Ae Jung additionally exudes a extra skilled picture.

Sadly, this optimistic power has not carried over to her love life, and she or he has been dwelling solo for 14 years. Nonetheless, Noh Ae Jung’s life will likely be turned the wrong way up when she meets 4 males, placing her within the middle of a brand new romance story.

The manufacturing staff shared, “On the filming set, Song Ji Hyo was crammed with constructive power, fully embodying the brilliant and optimistic Noh Ae Jung in order that we couldn’t think about her being performed by some other actress. We’re assured that along with the 4 males, viewers gained’t be capable of escape from her constructive attraction.” Additionally they requested viewers to maintain their eyes peeled for the upcoming drama.

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.” In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama right here!

