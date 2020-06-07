Song Ji Hyo Opens Up About Marriage + A Time She Almost Quit “Working Man”

In a latest interview, Song Ji Hyo shared her trustworthy ideas on the long run and what “Working Man” means to her.

The actress, who’s at present starring within the new thriller film “Intruder,” mirrored on having spent the previous decade of her life with the favored selection present.

“It’s been precisely 10 years since I began showing on SBS’s ‘Working Man,’” stated Song Ji Hyo. “I used to be 30 years outdated [by Korean reckoning] once I began, and I flip 40 this yr. ‘Working Man’ was positively an enormous a part of my thirties. It feels unusual that one thing outdoors of my household has taken up such a giant a part of my life. However I’m very grateful [for the show]. ‘Working Man’ was a possibility that performed the most important position in making me a subject of debate.”

The actress went on to specific her deep affection and gratitude for the present, explaining, “It’s onerous to place into phrases what ‘Working Man’ means to me. As a result of it’s not straightforward to spend over 10 years along with [something or someone]. For instance, we alter our cell telephones so usually, and we even transfer homes, and after we do, that’s the tip of it. However as a result of I spent my thirties along with my fellow members and this system, I used to be in a position to develop and enhance.”

Song Ji Hyo additionally introduced up the truth that she as soon as thought-about quitting the present and defined why she had finally determined to remain.

“In fact, there have been instances once I struggled with the bodily facet of the present resulting from exhaustion, and I even considered whether or not I ought to stop,” she confessed. “However to me, ‘Working Man’ seems like a promise I’ve made, and my need to maintain that promise was stronger [than my exhaustion].”

As she heads into her forties (by Korean reckoning), Song Ji Hyo shared that she was wanting ahead to taking up new challenges within the subsequent chapter of her life.

“I don’t notably really feel my age,” stated the actress. “For me, the one onerous a part of getting older is that you just begin to lose stamina. I really really feel like there’s much more issues I can do now, which I like. There are issues I wasn’t in a position to attempt prior to now that I feel I can attempt now.”

Song Ji Hyo additionally revealed that except the suitable particular person occurs to enter her life, she isn’t planning on getting married anytime quickly. “It’s onerous sufficient simply caring for myself,” she laughed. “I’m actually having fun with my life now, so except I meet somebody for whom I’d be keen to alter my way of life and each day routine, I don’t plan on getting married.”

Song Ji Hyo’s new movie “Intruder” lately recorded the very best variety of first-day moviegoers of any Korean movie launched for the reason that COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch Song Ji Hyo within the newest episode of “Working Man” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)