Song Ji Hyo Shares Thoughts On “Was It Love?” Including The Experience Of Having 4 Potential Love Interests

Song Ji Hyo shared her ideas after “Was It Love?” got here to an finish!

“Was It Love?” is a JTBC romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been dwelling on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she instantly finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the similar time.

Song Ji Hyo first shared how she felt about wrapping up “Was It Love?” She mentioned, “At our final filming, I did really feel relieved and thought, ‘It’s lastly over.’ However then again I felt very unhappy on the considered parting with the director, fellow actors, and workers that I’d labored with and seen on daily basis on set, and so I assumed, ‘Is that this actually the top?’”

The actress spent 5 months taking part in the “tremendous working mother” character Noh Ae Jung within the drama, and she or he was requested to speak concerning the position.

“The Ae Jung in my thoughts is somebody who’s cheerful and lovable but additionally very passionate and devoted, and she or he’d give something for her dream and her household,” mentioned Song Ji Hyo. She shared that whereas Noh Ae Jung is somebody who personally offers with crises in her exhausting life, she additionally didn’t wish to make her look too powerful. “General, I wished to make Ae Jung appear to be a practical character that we would truly see in our personal lives,” she defined.

When requested about what it was prefer to act as somebody with 4 potential love pursuits, Song Ji Hyo described the drama as a brand new expertise for her. “Earlier than, I’d often have love pursuits that concerned crushes or love triangles, and this time I used to be entangled with 4 charming males,” she mentioned. “That’s why every time we had been filming, the environment and chemistry felt totally different.”

She in contrast their totally different relationships by saying that her character would bicker with Son Ho Jun‘s character Oh Dae Oh, whereas she and Song Jong Ho‘s character Ryu Jin had been like a pleasant senior and junior in the identical trade. Whereas Koo Ja Sung‘s character Oh Yeon Woo was cute, he was additionally the homeroom instructor of Noh Ae Jung’s daughter, and in the meantime Kim Min Joon‘s character Goo Pa Do was each Noh Ae Jung’s supporter and pal.

“The environment on set was actually cheerful and enjoyable, possibly as a result of we’re all of an identical age,” Song Ji Hyo mentioned. “Once we had been on break, we’d discuss our lives and share enjoyable issues collectively, which made our teamwork stronger.” The actress added that filming outdoors of town collectively for a few of their scenes had made them nearer.

When requested to call a scene or line that’s been significantly memorable for her, Song Ji Hyo selected Noh Ae Jung’s line to Oh Dae Oh in episode 13 wherein she mentioned, “I’ve completely no plans to depend upon you. My dream is to be Marvel Lady, not Cinderella.”

“The remark that she wished to develop into Marvel Lady was stunning to me,” mentioned Song Ji Hyo. “It was a line that made me notice that Ae Jung is admittedly robust inside and decided.”

Song Ji Hyo additionally performed the character of Dam Ja Yi within the drama, somebody who appears similar to Noh Ae Jung and was the boss of a Hong Kong gang.

She described how she’d talked quite a bit with the costuming workers with a purpose to painting the taciturn and poised character of Dam Ja Yi in a manner that might differentiate her from Noh Ae Jung. “Nevertheless, though she wanted to speak easily within the international language since she’s somebody in a Hong Kong gang, there wasn’t sufficient time so sadly it needed to be dubbed,” she mentioned. “If I get the prospect to do this once more, I wish to do it correctly with out dubbing.”

Lastly, Song Ji Hyo shared a message to followers of the present. She mentioned, “Thanks to everybody who’s been watching ‘Was It Love?’ It was my first rom-com shortly, however I believe I used to be in a position to have enjoyable filming due to the nice power I acquired due to the viewers who liked and supported Ae Jung as she struggled.”

