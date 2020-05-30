Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Dasom, Koo Ja Sung, + More Attend 1st Script Reading For New Rom-Com Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Did We Love?” has shared pictures from its first desk learn!

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she out of the blue finds herself embarking on an surprising second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the similar time.

On Could 30, JTBC launched pictures of its forged attending their first script studying. After the preliminary run-through, the actors agreed, “[The script] was enjoyable even once I was studying it alone, nevertheless it was much more enjoyable studying it collectively. I’m trying ahead to how far more enjoyable will probably be once we really begin filming.”

Based on these current, main girl Song Ji Hyo wowed everybody with how immersed she grew to become in her character’s feelings through the studying. Not solely did she pour her coronary heart and soul into her performing, however she additionally displayed spectacular chemistry with every of the drama’s 4 main males, making every of them an excitingly totally different, viable romantic prospect for Noh Ae Jung.

Son Ho Jun additionally captivated everybody along with his transformation into Noh Ae Jung’s ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh, a bestselling novelist with irresistible “unhealthy boy” attraction. The actor described Oh Dae Oh as “a personality that’s not possible to dislike, irrespective of what number of unlikable issues he does,” and he completely pulled off the tough stability between charming and infuriating.

Song Jong Ho exuded A-list actor vibes in his function as Ryu Jin, a good-looking film star with a hidden pitiful facet; whereas Koo Ja Sung made everybody’s hearts flutter as Oh Yeon Woo, a youthful man with a successful smile who has his coronary heart set on Noh Ae Jung.

Kim Min Joon rounded out the quartet of suitors because the “scary however attractive” Goo Pa Do, a former gangster who has turned over a brand new leaf and is now a CEO, whereas former SISTAR member Dasom added a layer of intrigue to the story as A-list actress Joo Ah Rin, whose worldwide recognition has earned her the title of “Asia’s old flame.”

Different actors current on the desk learn included Kim Mi Kyung, Uhm Chae Younger, Kim Younger Ah, Web optimization Jung Yeon, Lee Hwa Ryong, Jin Hee Kyung, Kim Byung Choon, Baek Soo Hee, Lee Gyo Yeop, Oh Hee Joon, Yoon Sung Woo, and Kim Kwang Gyu.

The producers of “Did We Love?” remarked, “We’re grateful to have the ability to work along with such valuable and wonderful actors as we create a drama about reopening one’s love life. Since we’re all creating it collectively, we hope that it’ll develop into a phenomenal drama that is still in everybody’s hearts. We ask that you simply present a number of love and curiosity for the drama’s upcoming premiere.”

“Did We Love?” will premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, take a look at the primary teaser for the drama right here!

