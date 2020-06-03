Song Ji Hyo Talks About Her Public Image And How “Working Man” Has Helped Her

On June 2, Song Ji Hyo sat down for an interview with DongA.com to speak about her new movie, “Intruder.”

Through the interview, the actress talked in regards to the impression of “Working Man” on her public picture. She mentioned, “I acknowledge that folks robotically consider ‘Working Man’ after they consider me. However I haven’t skilled severe obstructions to my performing profession due to that. I didn’t have a very wholesome picture earlier than I went on ‘Working Man.’ I did a number of darkish tasks like ‘Wishing Stairs’ and ‘Some.’”

Song Ji Hyo continued, “Via ‘Working Man,’ I gained extra alternatives to point out what sort of actress I’m. It may appear exhausting to some folks, however I’m glad. I’ve been in a position to do my greatest till now with the mindset that if there’s a starting, there might be an ending.”

She added, “Whether or not it’s in dramas, movies, or selection exhibits, the facet of myself that I present is an sincere a part of myself. However the place the place I might be most sincere with who I’m is on ‘Working Man.’ As a result of I’ve been on the present for therefore lengthy, I’m not afraid to point out every little thing.”

“Intruder” will premiere in South Korea on June 4.

