Song Ji Hyo Talks About Showing A Wider Scope Of Emotions Through The Film “Intruder,” Looking Forward To Her 40s, And More

In a latest interview with Yonhap Information, actress Song Ji Hyo talked about her character in her new film “Intruder,” which is ready to premiere June 4.

Within the movie, Song Ji Hyo performs Yoo Jin, who, after going lacking as a toddler, returns to her household 25 years later as a mysterious determine. Her older brother Search engine optimization Jin (performed by Kim Moo Yeol), although having waited years for his sister’s return, is unable to quell his suspicions about her.

Speaking about her character, Song Ji Hyo stated, “I favored enjoying a personality who takes the offensive.”

“That is my first time enjoying a extra assertive character after turning into older. It felt totally different from once I was youthful. I feel I needed to attempt extra, as a result of I felt that the scope of my talents had grown.”

To Edaily, Song Ji Hyo stated she loved enjoying a personality with a picture totally different from hers in actual life. “Individuals can’t be blissful and really feel good on a regular basis. I’ve my ups and downs too, and I expertise quite a lot of feelings. With my character Yoo Jin, I put some emphasis on feelings that I haven’t proven a lot of. Viewers could also be unfamiliar with the picture, but it surely’s regular to me. I favored having the chance to indicate one other aspect of myself.”

Speaking about approaching her 40s, Song Ji Hyo, now 38 (40 by Korean reckoning), stated, “It might be exhausting to imagine, however till I used to be 20, my mother and father have been very overprotective, and I used to be very sheltered. I had quite a lot of restrictions once I was a teen, so in my 20s, I used to be actually busy making an attempt out quite a lot of issues. After my 20s and into my 30s, I gained quite a lot of expertise, and now I’ve confidence it doesn’t matter what I do. I feel that is what they name expertise, and due to that, I’m actually wanting ahead to my 40s.” But it surely’s not all sunshine and roses. Song Ji Hyo joked, “Bodily, it’s tough. My again damage loads yesterday, and immediately it began raining.”

