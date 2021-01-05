Song Ji Hyo Thanks Fans For 20th Debut Anniversary Gift

Song Ji Hyo expressed due to her followers for his or her pretty present to rejoice her 20th debut anniversary!

On January 5, Song Ji Hyo took to Instagram to submit images of herself with stunning truffles from her followers. She wrote within the caption, “Thanks to my China Baidu followers for celebrating my 20th debut anniversary. Thanks to you, I’m beginning off the brand new yr in a great temper… hahaha.”

She continued, “I really feel inspired and reassured due to your fixed assist. I’ll work arduous this yr too so I could make it as much as all of you!!”

Song Ji Hyo debuted in 2001 as a mannequin for Kiki Journal earlier than making her movie debut via “Wishing Stairs” in 2003. She gained recognition although the 2006 hit dramas “Princess Hours” and “Jumong” and he or she’s gone on to seem in lots of movies together with “A Frozen Flower” and “New World” and dramas corresponding to “Pretty Horribly,” “Emergency Couple,” “Was It Love?” and plenty of extra. Along with her performing profession, Song Ji Hyo can be nicely often known as a forged member of the variability present “Operating Man” and he or she has additionally hosted reveals corresponding to “Song Ji Hyo’s Stunning Life.”

Watch Song Ji Hyo in “Operating Man” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)