Song Ji Hyo Transforms Into ’80s Schoolgirl And Lead Singer Of A Band For “Operating Man”

Prepare for a enjoyable retro-themed episode of “Operating Man”!

On the upcoming January 24 episode of the SBS selection present, the “Operating Man” members will likely be touring again in time to turn out to be highschool college students from the Eighties.

After Song Ji Hyo’s transformation right into a cute Twentieth-century schoolgirl—full with pigtails and an ‘80s perm—caught the attention of viewers and acquired an explosive response after only a seconds-long preview, the producers of “Operating Man” have now shared a sneak peek of her standout retro look.

Within the newly launched photographs, Song Ji Hyo sports activities an old-school uniform and sneakers because the lead singer of her college band. Together with her bandmates HaHa and Yang Se Chan accompanying her, Song Ji Hyo is claimed to have passionately sung her coronary heart out throughout filming. She additionally reportedly thrilled her fellow “Operating Man” members along with her dancing, which livened up the ambiance on set as she dominated the dance ground.

Nonetheless, Song Ji Hyo’s command of the classroom didn’t finish there: when the opposite members bought caught trying to cheat, the actress is claimed to have exuded an intimidating aura that had them cowering in worry as she warned them, “Don’t joke round.”

To see Song Ji Hyo’s transformation right into a charismatic highschool scholar, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Operating Man” on January 24 at 5 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, compensate for previous episodes of “Operating Man” with English subtitles beneath:

