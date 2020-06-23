Song Ji Hyo Transforms Into A Movie Producer Bursting With Positivity In Upcoming Rom-Com

Upcoming JTBC Wednesday-Thursday drama “Did We Love?” (literal title) has shared new stills exhibiting Song Ji Hyo’s transformation right into a passionate film producer.

“Did We Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been residing on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she all of the sudden finds herself embarking on an sudden second chapter of her love life when 4 very completely different males enter her story on the identical time.

The brand new stills present Song Ji Hyo reworking into Noh Ae Jung, working onerous to dwell a satisfying life as a film producer with a vibrant and optimistic vitality. She balls her fists up and repeats to herself, “I can do it in the present day.” She is surrounded by colourful post-it notes which are crammed with handwritten info and perception, reflecting how passionate she is about her job. She is somebody who is all the time decided to succeed in any aim she units for herself, assured about each film she takes on and that she will safe any director she wants.

Noh Ae Jung is alleged to have all the time had a deep love for movie, even being accepted to main in movie at a prestigious college. Nevertheless, an sudden state of affairs prompted her to place her goals on maintain. She didn’t let this maintain her again although and she or he labored onerous to succeed in the place she is in now, which is why she all the time does her greatest.

The manufacturing employees shared, “Noh Ae Jung is a personality who has persevered and has a optimistic mindset that she will do something. We imagine viewers will be capable of actually really feel her positivity via the display screen.”

“Did We Love?” would be the follow-up drama to “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” and can premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST.

