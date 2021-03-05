Song Ji Hyo’s New Drama Confirmed To Star Nam Ji Hyun And Chae Jong Hyeop + Holds Script Reading

Upcoming drama “Come to the Witch Restaurant” (literal translation) has introduced its fundamental solid!

Following Song Ji Hyo being confirmed for the drama in early February, it was revealed on March 5 that Nam Ji Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop are confirmed to affix her.

“Come to the Witch Restaurant” is a couple of witch restaurant that sells meals that grants needs and prospects who need to reside totally different lives even when they need to promote their very own souls. It’s primarily based on the story written by Goo Sang Hee that gained the daesang (grand prize) at Kyobo Guide Centre’s third story contest. The drama shall be about individuals changing into healed by means of the witch’s meals throughout a troublesome time of their lives.

Song Ji Hyo is the restaurant’s mysterious proprietor and witch who fulfills individuals’s needs with meals, whereas Nam Ji Hyun will play restaurant worker Jung Jin whose purpose is to reside a standard life. Chae Jong Hyeop is part-time employee Lee Gil Yong who comes upon the restaurant whereas on the lookout for the reply to his life.

The solid together with Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Ahn Eun Jin who’s making a particular look, and extra have been current on the first script studying on February 26. Additionally current have been the administrators So Jae Hyun and Lee Soo Hyun together with the author Lee Younger Sook.

Director So Jae Hyun, who has beforehand labored on “Forest of Secrets and techniques,” “100 Days My Prince,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” and extra, commented, “‘Come to the Witch Restaurant’ is a narrative that may be relatable for a variety of viewers. We’ll do our greatest to supply consolation to viewers throughout this troublesome time.”

“Come to the Witch Restaurant” has began filming and is scheduled to premiere this summer time through TVING.

