Song Ji Hyo’s New Film “Intruder” Records Highest Number Of 1st-Day Moviegoers Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Song Ji Hyo’s new film “Intruder” is off to a promising begin on the Korean field workplace!

On June 5, the Korean Film Council formally introduced that “Intruder,” which premiered the day earlier than, had drawn a complete of 49,578 moviegoers to theaters on the primary day of its launch. (As of 8:29 a.m. KST on June 5, the whole variety of moviegoers recorded by “Intruder” was 50,411.)

Though the quantity can be modest by regular requirements, the determine marks the best variety of first-day moviegoers achieved by any movie for the reason that COVID-19 outbreak started disrupting each day life in South Korea. The final movie to surpass 40,000 moviegoers on the Korean field workplace on its first day was “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” launched 107 days prior on February 19—and extensively thought of the final movie to be launched in Korea earlier than the COVID-19 outbreak successfully shut down the movie show business.

As “Intruder” gears up for a global launch in 26 nations everywhere in the world, business watchers are hoping that its promising first-day outcomes mark the start of the revival of the Korean field workplace.

“Intruder” is a thriller thriller starring Song Ji Hyo as Yoo Jin, a lady who went lacking 25 years in the past. When she returns to her household a long time later, her older brother Website positioning Jin (performed by Kim Moo Yeol)—who was traumatized by her disappearance years in the past—begins to develop suspicious of his sister. Though the movie was initially scheduled for a launch in March, its premiere was postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

