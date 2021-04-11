Song Joong Ki And His On-Screen Birth Mother Have A Tearful Talk In “Vincenzo”

The following episode of “Vincenzo” will depict Vincenzo having an emotional second along with his delivery mom.

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a consequence of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of regulation.

Spoilers

Beforehand, the anti-heroes placed on a play to defeat Babel Group and Daechang Each day. Vincenzo remodeled into the shaman Yeo Rim (additionally the title of Song Joong Ki’s character within the 2010 drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal“) to govern Oh Jung Bae (Jun Jin Gi), the president of Daechang Each day who’s into superstitions. Babel Group’s Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon), who was planning to accomplice with the media and play tips on inventory costs, was stopped in his tracks by Vincenzo’s scheme. Jang Joon Woo confronted a higher disaster when it was revealed that he had killed his classmates prior to now. Nonetheless, the tables had been turned as soon as extra when Vincenzo was wrongly accused for murdering president Oh Jung Bae.

New stills reveal Vincenzo and his delivery mom Oh Kyung Ja (Yoon Bok In) spending time collectively. Vincenzo pushes his mom’s wheelchair right into a quiet opening in a forest. Vincenzo seems at his mom with sorrow in his eyes, and his mom additionally reveals tears of remorse. Overcome with emotion, Vincenzo seems down on the floor. It stays to be seen if Vincenzo, who has not but instructed Oh Kyung Ja that he’s her actual son, will muster up the braveness to inform her the reality.

Episode 16 may even present the villains leaping in to do away with Vincenzo. Vincenzo, who has gotten himself intertwined with President Oh’s demise, acts shortly with the Geumga Plaza household to seek out the true perpetrator.

Episode 16 will air on April 11 at 9 p.m. KST. The next episode will air two weeks in a while April 24.

