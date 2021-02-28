Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Are More Than Ready For Revenge In “Vincenzo”

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin can be teaming as much as beat the villains in tvN’s “Vincenzo.”

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a consequence of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of regulation.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Vincenzo and Hong Yoo Chan (Yoo Jae Myung) bumped into hassle as a result of schemes of the villains. Vincenzo, who was uncovering secrets and techniques about Babel Group as a way to defend Geumga Plaza, realized that the Babel Prescribed drugs incident was linked to a huge cartel. There have been plans to launch a brand new drugs with unlawful medicine as its principal part. He realized in regards to the lobbyists with political connections, the rebates between them, and the manipulated court docket case. Piecing these collectively, Vincenzo realized the size of what they had been up in opposition to and held Hong Yoo Chan again. Nonetheless, Hong Yoo Chan didn’t cease in his efforts to maintain the brand new drugs from being launched.

Babel additionally started their counterattack when one among their researchers disappeared and triggered some setbacks. Babel Group’s president Jang Han Search engine marketing (Kwak Dong Yeon) was ordered by a mysterious determine to inflict hurt on all those that participated within the analysis. When Woosang’s Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) discovered that the researcher who fled from the scene had come into contact with Hong Yoo Chan, she started her assault on her enemies as properly. Not solely was the researcher attacked, however Vincenzo and Hong Yoo Chan had been additionally hit by a truck charging instantly at them.

Confronted with a dire scenario, Vincenzo brings out his brutal nature. He exudes a chilly aura as he stands subsequent to Hong Cha Younger, who has a giant shovel hoisted on her shoulder.

The 2 are additionally seen at a detention middle, and the normally poker-faced Vincenzo pours out his fury at somebody behind the bars.

In episode 4 of “Vincenzo,” mafia lawyer Vincenzo and hard lawyer Hong Cha Younger will workforce as much as punish the villains. At first, Hong Cha Younger didn’t imagine it when her father Hong Yoo Chan instructed her in regards to the existence of an enormous cartel. However after the accident, she sees the true nature of Babel Group and resolves to get revenge. It stays to be seen Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger’s cooperation can be sufficient to win in opposition to Babel Group and the regulation agency Woosang.

The producers of “Vincenzo” commented, “Angered, Vincenzo will start to brutally punish the mutant villains. An thrilling battle will happen. Additionally control the modifications in Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger, and look ahead to the actions of the ‘darkish hero,’ who fights in opposition to evil with evil.”

The upcoming episode of “Vincenzo” airs on February 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

