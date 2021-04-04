Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Cook Up A Special Event For 2PM’s Taecyeon In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its subsequent episode!

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Vincenzo,” Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and Vincenzo (Song Joong Ki) realized that Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon) was the true boss of Babel Group and created a brand new plan to convey him down. In the meantime, there was a division among the many villains, and Jang Han Search engine marketing (Kwak Dong Yeon) confirmed his need to interrupt free from Jang Joon Woo and turn out to be his personal boss. This new variable could determine who will win this recreation of energy.

On April 3, the drama launched new stills of the upcoming episode. In the pictures, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger are conducting a brand new operation towards Babel Group. Wearing all black with hats and masks, they exude a darkish aura, and their expressions are stuffed with willpower and seriousness. Lee Cheol Wook (Yang Kyung Gained) and Ahn Gi Seok (Lim Cheol Soo) could be noticed with them, and so they’re additionally sporting all black. It is going to be attention-grabbing to learn how these 4 characters will be a part of palms to defeat Jang Joon Woo.

In the meantime, Jang Joon Woo is standing within the highlight whereas sporting a pleasant masks. His sociopathic aspect is hidden for now, and he smiles warmly on the viewers. He poses for an image with Jang Han Search engine marketing, who stands stiffly by his aspect. What’s going to occur throughout this inauguration ceremony, and can Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger be capable of outwit him?

The following episode of “Vincenzo” will air on April 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

