Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin In Talks To Lead Upcoming tvN Drama

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin could also be uniting for a brand new drama!

On July 2, an trade consultant reported that Song Joong Ki shall be starring within the tvN drama “Vincenzo.”

In response to the report, his company HiSTORY D&C commented, “Song Joong Ki is contemplating [the offer] to star within the new drama ‘Vincenzo.’”

Song Joong Ki has been provided the function of the Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano. His Korean title is Park Joo Hyung, and he was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. The drama tells his story of transferring again to Korea and assembly the feminine lawyer Hong Cha Younger.

It was revealed final month that Jeon Yeo Bin is in talks to play the feminine lead Hong Cha Younger.

“Vincenzo” shall be written by Park Jae Bum, who beforehand wrote “Good Supervisor” and “The Fiery Priest,” and directed by Kim Hee Received of “Cash Flower” and “The Topped Clown.”

“Vincenzo” is scheduled to premiere in December.

Keep tuned for updates!

