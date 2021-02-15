Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Make An Unlikely Crime-Fighting Duo In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” shared new stills of Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin forward of its premiere!

“Vincenzo” is a brand new drama starring Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a result of battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of legislation.

New stills reveal an fascinating assembly between the harmful outsider Vincenzo and the robust lawyer Hong Cha Younger. Seemingly having observed in a single glaze that they’re every coping with somebody formidable, they eye one another with guarded curiosity. Vincenzo retains his poker face up as Hong Cha Younger attracts nearer, trying to impress him with a sly smile.

In one other set of stills, Vincenzo turns round to look at Hong Cha Younger with curiosity, propping his elbow on the again of the chair. Hong Cha Yong appears to be like off within the distance along with her forehead furrowed, as if she is complaining about one thing.

Drama followers are already trying ahead to the chemistry between Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger, two very completely different individuals who someway resemble one another. As a lawyer who belongs to a agency that backs a big firm, Hong Cha Younger isn’t precisely typical hero materials, similar to the Mafia consigliere Vincenzo. The 2 antiheroes will group as much as get revenge in opposition to villains of all varieties utilizing their very own villainous strategies which might be certain to convey catharsis to viewers.

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST, taking on the time slot at present occupied by tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen.”

In the meantime, watch Jeon Yeo Bin in “Melo Is My Nature” right here:

Watch Now

And take a look at Song Joong Ki in “Descendants of the Solar” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)