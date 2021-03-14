Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Showcase Splendid Teamwork In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea attributable to a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued layer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of legislation.

Beforehand, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger teamed as much as take down villains, selecting Babel Prescribed drugs as their first goal. After digging extra into the incident, the duo came upon that Babel Prescribed drugs was related to an enormous cartel. They moved rapidly to sue Babel Prescribed drugs for damages and punished the corrupt lawyer who joined fingers with the corporate and deceived the victims of the incident.

Nevertheless, Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) framed the victims, pushing Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger in direction of the sting of the cliff. In the tip, Hong Cha Younger was placed on trial and not using a key witness, however happily, Vincenzo managed to show the tables, and all eyes are on the duo who will now transfer onto Plan B.

New stills preview Song Jong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin’s daring charisma and fearless willpower. The 2 brainstorm good concepts that may carry fascinating developments to the plot. Vincenzo’s expression is chilly as he seems as a witness, and a assured smile performs on Jeon Yeo Bin’s face.

Issues take a flip when Jeon Yeo Bin lands in a jail cell. Her expression is determined as she seems to be to Vincenzo for assist, and Vincenzo’s expression stays cool and calm as he helps her out of this predicament. What step will Vincenzo and Jeon Yeo Bin take subsequent, and the way will they struggle towards Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon), the actual villain of the story?

The drama’s producers commented, “Please look ahead to a contemporary assault by the darkish heroes who flip the tables on their enemies. Geumga Plaza shall be in a disaster as soon as once more. There shall be an much more thrilling defensive plan than the earlier ‘insider celebration’ [Vincenzo came up with].”

The subsequent episode of “Vincenzo” will air on March 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

