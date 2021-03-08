Song Joong Ki And Jeon Yeo Bin Team Up To Take Over The Courtroom In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has shared new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a consequence of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued layer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of legislation.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger teamed as much as take down villains, selecting Babel Prescribed drugs as their first goal. After digging extra into the incident, the duo discovered that Babel Prescribed drugs was linked to an enormous cartel. They moved rapidly to sue Babel Prescribed drugs for damages and punished the corrupt lawyer who joined arms with the corporate and deceived the victims of the incident. All eyes at the moment are on Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger, who made a grand entrance on the day of the primary trial.

New stills preview the tense ambiance contained in the courtroom, the place the tenants of Geumga Plaza sit watching the proceedings with various expressions of pleasure and anticipation. Hong Cha Younger carries herself with the air of knowledgeable, her severe gaze proving she means enterprise. Vincenzo appears to be like on with crossed arms as he observes the scenario with sharp eyes.

Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) stands as much as plead her case, talking earnestly because the true chairman of Babel Prescribed drugs Jang Joon Woo sits unassumingly on the dock. Viewers are trying ahead to the actions of Hong Cha Younger and Choi Myung Hee, two girls who will do no matter it takes to win the case.

The drama’s producers commented, “In a scenario the place they lack sufficient proof to win the case, Vincenzo will as soon as once more make use of his extraordinary expertise. Their joint operation with Geumga Plaza may even be attention-grabbing to look at.”

The subsequent episode of “Vincenzo” airs on March 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

