Song Joong Ki And Kim Tae Ri’s “Area Sweepers” Reveals New Premiere Date And Poster

Upcoming movie “Area Sweepers” has introduced its new premiere date together with a brand new poster!

“Area Sweepers” stars Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Solar Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and extra. The film is about within the 12 months 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. Once they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they become involved in a dangerous enterprise deal. It’s directed by “A Werewolf Boy” director Jo Sung Hee.

“Area Sweepers” was initially scheduled to premiere in the summertime of 2020, however the launch was postponed a number of instances as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. “Area Sweepers” will now concurrently premiere in 190 nations through Netflix on February 5.

Within the new poster, the 4 essential characters stand atop The Victory with confidence. The textual content within the middle reads, “A cleanup of area by those that’ve by no means been heard of or seen begins!”

Take a look at the official trailer right here!

Additionally watch Song Joong Ki in “A Werewolf Boy” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)