Song Joong Ki And Kim Tae Ri’s Film “House Sweepers” Delays Release Due To COVID-19

Upcoming movie “House Sweepers” shall be suspending their launch because of ongoing issues of COVID-19.

On June 12, a consultant of the movie “House Sweepers” shared, “Though ‘House Sweepers’ was scheduled to premiere in summer time, we shall be suspending the discharge because of the results of COVID-19. We’re making ready with the purpose of a Chuseok (Korean equal of Thanksgiving) premiere.” The Chuseok vacation this yr is from September 30 by way of October 2.

“House Sweepers” is about within the yr 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. Once they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s identified to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get entangled in a dangerous enterprise deal.

The upcoming movie is helmed by director Jo Sung Hee, who directed “A Werewolf Boy” and “Phantom Detective.” Its star-studded solid consists of Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and extra.

When you haven’t already, take a look at the thrilling trailer for the sci-fi blockbuster right here!

