Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s Film “House Sweepers” Opens Up Investments To General Public Via Crowdfunding

Upcoming movie “House Sweepers,” starring Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri, will likely be receiving investments from the final viewers.

On July 21, the film’s distributor Merry Christmas shared, “That is a simple alternative for the general public to take part within the funding of economic blockbuster movies, which was restricted to current distributors and funding companies specializing in funding. The house science fiction movie ‘House Sweepers,’ which is drawing consideration as a extremely anticipated movie in 2020, will begin the method of receiving investments from most of the people on July 22.”

Merry Christmas continued, “This funding product is a uncommon try in gentle of the incontrovertible fact that there haven’t been any previous alternatives for the general public to take part in investing in large-scale industrial movies. The truth that there are actually alternatives for most of the people to put money into a low-risk movie that’s anticipated to carry out properly within the field workplace is analyzed to be a serious change within the film market.”

The distributor added, “It’s anticipated to create a brand new change within the film funding market, which has shrunk as a consequence of COVID-19. The movie business anticipates that this may give the market a lift in the present scenario wherein investments in new tasks usually are not actively happening as a result of postponement of quite a few movies.”

Pre-registration will likely be accessible from July 22 on the crowdfunding platform Crowdy, and the general public will be capable of contribute an funding ranging from August 10.

“House Sweepers” is ready within the yr 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship referred to as The Victory. Once they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they become involved in a dangerous enterprise deal.

Though the film was scheduled to premiere in summer time, it was postponed due to the results of COVID-19. It’s now aiming for launch someday throughout Chuseok (Korean equal of Thanksgiving). The Chuseok vacation this yr is from September 30 by means of October 2.

