Song Joong Ki And Kim Tae Ri’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster “Area Sweepers” Unveils Main Poster

Upcoming movie “Area Sweepers” has revealed its colourful principal poster!

Set within the yr 2092, “Area Sweepers” is a sci-fi blockbuster starring Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Solar Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin because the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. When the area scavengers bump into a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they wind up concerned in a harmful enterprise deal.

On January 14, the upcoming film launched its principal poster, which teases the perilous journey that awaits its 4 heroes. In distinction to the glamorous, extremely polished superheroes that journey via area in Hollywood movies, the 4 leads of “Area Sweepers” have a barely grungy, endearingly acquainted look about them. Regardless of being outfitted with the superior expertise of the long run, the crew of The Victory is a relatable bunch that has to fret about their day-to-day residing bills as they wander area foraging for junk.

The poster additionally bears the film’s tagline: “A cleanup of outer area by these you’ve by no means seen or heard of earlier than begins now!”

“Area Sweepers” was initially scheduled to hit theaters in the summertime of 2020, however following a number of postponements as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will now premiere on Netflix in 190 international locations on February 5.

