Song Joong Ki And Lee Hee Joon’s Upcoming Movie Responds To Reports About Resuming Filming In Colombia

The way forward for the movie “Bogotá” starring Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon stays unclear.

The solid and crew of “Bogotá” flew to Colombia in January 2020 and accomplished filming roughly 40 p.c of all the film till the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Because of the risks and problems of the pandemic, the actors and employees halted filming and returned to Korea in March 2020. The film’s distribution firm acknowledged that they’d resume filming in 2021.

On March 24, 2021, OSEN reported that the “Bogotá” workforce will go away for Colombia in July and movie the remainder of the film for roughly one month. Earlier than that, the manufacturing workforce and actors will reportedly movie footage in Korea from Might to June.

Based on Sports activities Chosun, the manufacturing workforce is leaning in direction of the plan of getting just a few of the employees members fly to Colombia with out the actors to movie footage that may be integrated into scenes utilizing visible results.

A supply from the movie commented, “Plans to renew filming in July haven’t been set but. The manufacturing workforce is internally reviewing the probabilities. There are too many variables at present. Nothing has been confirmed concretely.”

The companies of Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon equally acknowledged, “We’ve not acquired a filming schedule from the manufacturing workforce but. Nothing has been determined concerning the resumption of filming for “Bogotá.”

“Bogotá” might be crime thriller about youths who go away Korea for Colombia within the Nineties.

Song Joong Ki is now starring in tvN’s “Vincenzo,” and Lee Hee Joon is showing in tvN’s “Mouse.”

