Song Joong Ki And Yang Kyung Won Share Glimpse Of Their Relaxing Outing

Labelmates Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won just lately loved an journey collectively!

On June 24, their company Historical past D&C unveiled photographs and a brief clip of the actors’ time off through their official Instagram account. The company commented, “They rode bicycles and took photos of one another. What a beautiful sight!” Within the publish, followers can see Song Joong Ki (in black) and Yang Kyung Won (in grey) driving their bicycles collectively. They even smile and wave on the digital camera.

Not solely are the 2 actors in the identical company, however in addition they filmed “Arthdal Chronicles” collectively. The manufacturing schedule of the second season of “Arthdal Chronicles” has been postponed as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

