Song Joong Ki Announces Decision To Step Down From Upcoming Film

Song Joong Ki has introduced that he will probably be leaving the forged of the upcoming movie “Season of You and Me” (literal translation).

On June 5, Song Joong Ki’s company Historical past D&C said that he can be dropping out of the film on account of sudden scheduling conflicts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A consultant of the company commented, “Song Joong Ki is not going to be showing in ‘Season of You and Me.’ As a result of this unavoidable state of affairs, he’s at the moment adjusting his schedule for the second half of the 12 months. Nothing has but been confirmed [about his upcoming plans].”

The consultant added, “Song Joong Ki is planning to deal with his scheduled promotions for his film ‘House Sweepers,’ which will probably be launched this summer season.”

Earlier this 12 months, Song Joong Ki’s upcoming film “Bogotá” made the choice to halt filming on account of security considerations following the outbreak of COVID-19. Because the film was being filmed on location in Colombia, the forged and crew returned to Korea forward of schedule in March, and the producers later introduced that filming can be pushed again to subsequent 12 months.

Song Joong Ki initially deliberate to movie “Season of You and Me,” a biopic concerning the late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha, after wrapping up filming for “Bogotá” in Could. Nevertheless, as a result of latter movie unexpectedly suspending its manufacturing schedule to subsequent 12 months, the actor has been pressured to make modifications to his schedule for the rest of 2020.

In the meantime, Song Joong Ki’s upcoming sci-fi blockbuster “House Sweepers” is gearing up for a launch later this summer season.

Supply (1)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews