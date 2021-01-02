Song Joong Ki Cheers On Jin Sun Kyu And Yoo Jae Myung On Film Set With A Gift

Song Joong Ki despatched a snack truck to help Jin Sun Kyu and Yoo Jae Myung!

Jin Sun Kyu just lately posted on Instagram to share pictures of himself and Yoo Jae Myung in entrance of the present despatched by Song Joong Ki to the set of their movie “Season of You and Me” (literal title). A banner on the truck reads, “‘Season of You and Me.’ I’m cheering on actors Yoo Jae Myung and Jin Sun Kyu. From, Song Joong Ki.”

Jin Sun Kyu wrote, “Throughout this chilly wave in the present day, heat espresso and oven pizza made it so the shivering forged and crew might overlook in regards to the chilly!! Thanks, Joong Ki.” He went on to want everybody a cheerful new yr.

Song Joong Ki had been provided a job within the movie “Season of You and Me” however needed to step down because of scheduling conflicts attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Song Joong Ki and Jin Sun Kyu star collectively within the blockbuster movie “House Sweepers.”

