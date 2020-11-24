General News

Song Joong Ki Confirmed To Host 2020 MAMA

November 24, 2020
On November 24, Sports activities DongA reported that Song Joong Ki can be internet hosting the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Later, a supply from Mnet said to Maeil Enterprise’ Star At this time, “Song Joong Ki has been confirmed because the host for 2020 MAMA.”

That is Song Joong Ki’s third time internet hosting the Mnet Asian Music Awards. He beforehand hosted in 2012, 2017, and 2018, making this his first time returning to the gig in two years.

2020 MAMA is being held on December 6 and won’t have face-to-face contact in accordance with COVID-19 tips. The idea for this 12 months’s ceremony is “NEW-TOPIA.”

Take a look at the nominees and the lineup!

