Song Joong Ki Discusses Taking On Challenges, Working With The “House Sweepers” Solid, And More

Song Joong Ki spoke about his new film “House Sweepers” and extra in an interview on February 9!

The film is about within the 12 months 2092 and follows the crew of an area junk collector ship known as The Victory. After they discover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s additionally a weapon of mass destruction, they become involved in a harmful enterprise deal. Song Joong Ki stars within the movie because the pilot Tae Ho, alongside Kim Tae Ri, Jin Solar Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin.

On the enthusiastic response to the movie from around the globe, Song Joong Ki stated, “I heard that it was No. 1 in 26 international locations, and I questioned, ‘Are they speaking about our film?’ I’ve additionally been contacted by lots of people I do know. I noticed a photograph of a household who’d gone to a tenting website and had been watching ‘House Sweepers’ collectively, and seeing that form of picture makes me actually pleased.”

Song Joong Ki has made his return to the movie world via “House Sweepers,” 4 years after his 2017 film “The Battleship Island.” On his return, Song Joong Ki stated, “I don’t put any particular private which means on the truth that I’ve made my return to movies, however I discover it very significant that I labored with Director Jo Sung Hee.” Song Joong Ki beforehand additionally starred alongside Park Bo Younger in Jo Sung Hee’s 2012 movie “A Werewolf Boy.”

“Once we did ‘A Werewolf Boy,’ Director Jo Sung Hee, myself, and even Park Bo Younger too had been all rookies,” he stated. “It looks like I made my begin along with Director Jo Sung Hee. That’s why he’s somebody that I really feel significantly connected to and who’s very significant to me.” He shared that it’s been an honor to work with him on two of his movies.

“House Sweepers” is described as Korea’s “first sci-fi blockbuster,” and Song Joong Ki was requested if he felt strain due to the style. “I don’t are inclined to really feel any strain in any respect about genres,” he stated. “Once I’m selecting a mission, I don’t get scared due to a style. I nonetheless wish to attempt many various genres.”

“So slightly than feeling strain, I extra so felt a way of ‘That’s nice’ because it was a style I hadn’t tried earlier than,” he continued. “Individuals round me inform me that I’m daring after I select tasks, however I are inclined to do no matter I’m drawn to. I used to be even happier to do it as a result of it was a brand new style.”

Song Joong Ki added, “Nonetheless, because it was gearing up for a premiere, it hit me that this was the primary time the style’s been tried in a Korean movie.” He stated with amusing, “I felt like I used to be a consultant of the nation.”

“House Sweepers” was initially scheduled to premiere in the summertime of 2020, however the launch was postponed a number of instances because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended up premiering in 190 international locations concurrently through Netflix on February 5.

Song Joong Ki was requested if he felt disenchanted over the movie not having the ability to premiere in theaters, particularly because it options so many spectacular results. He replied, “I’ve watched it on an enormous display and I’ve watched it on a laptop computer too. However I don’t suppose there was an enormous distinction. I additionally have a tendency to look at Netflix on my days off.”

The actor shared that he thinks there are professionals and cons to the net launch. “I attempt to deal with the professionals,” he stated. “I believe I focus extra on the professionals since there’s nothing I really feel remorse about by way of the movie. I’ve additionally acquired numerous messages from overseas buddies. They stated that they watched it in England or watched it in Hong Kong, and that made me pleased. Additionally, I really feel very grateful simply over the truth that the movie was in a position to be launched to the general public throughout such a chaotic time.”

Song Joong Ki performed a father for the primary time within the film. “I didn’t really feel any strain or have considerations in any respect about taking part in a father,” he stated. “On the opposite, I used to be excited as a result of it was a brand new position that I hadn’t tried earlier than. Nonetheless, I did change into uncertain about find out how to painting him. However I acquired a deal with on it whereas I talked to the director and the opposite actors. I believe I’d felt uncertain as a result of Tae Ho was all the time the identical particular person however I assumed that I wanted to indicate a change.”

“To be sincere, I didn’t really feel any strain about taking part in a father however I did marvel, ‘How will the general public react?’” he stated. “However whereas we filmed, these worries disappeared. I trusted in Director Jo Sung Hee’s script, so I attempted to discover a answer inside that and I centered extra on the script.”

Song Joong Ki additionally spoke about working together with his co-stars on the movie. “It was my first time working with Yoo Hae Jin, Jin Solar Kyu, and Kim Tae Ri, however it didn’t really feel prefer it was the primary,” he shared. “It was like that from our first assembly. I believe that out of all of the tasks I’ve executed to this point, it was the one the place I acted with out reserve probably the most with the opposite solid. I trusted that if there was one thing I lacked, then the opposite actors would make up for that.”

The actor shared that Yoo Hae Jin had been the middle of all that, including that he’d anticipated that he’d solely be appearing alongside Jin Solar Kyu and Kim Tae Ri on set since Yoo Hae Jin performed the ship’s robotic. “Nonetheless, Yoo Hae Jin got here on set and did the movement seize efficiency himself whereas he even did all of the strains for us too,” he stated. “Because of him, we created numerous actually nice, new scenes.”

In a current interview, Jo Sung Hee described Song Joong Ki as somebody who’s remained fixed and hasn’t modified. “I do consciously attempt to not change,” stated Song Joong Ki. “My job includes being evaluated by different individuals, however regardless of that I believe that if I’m totally different on the within and the surface, then I change into troubled on the within.” He added with amusing, “That’s why I believe that I haven’t modified, however in fact I don’t know what different individuals would possibly suppose.”

