Song Joong Ki Has A Unique Encounter With A Strange Group Of People In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Vincenzo” launched new stills of Song Joong Ki!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea as a consequence of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the court docket of regulation.

In the newly launched stills, Vincenzo encounters the Geumga Plaza household, who all stare on the stranger warily. Tak Hong Shik (Choi Duk Moon), who’s the proprietor of a dry cleaner retailer, seems able to blow steam as he glares at Vincenzo. The stills additionally share a have a look at Chef Toto (Kim Hyung Muk) of Arno restaurant.

Moreover, Lee Chul Wook (Yang Kyung Gained) and Jang Yeon Jin (Search engine optimization Ye Hwa) appear to be having a pair combat behind bars, and Kwak Hee Soo (Lee Grasp Na) and her son Kim Younger Ho (Kang Chae Min) seem to have fought of their quick meals restaurant. Larry Kang (Kim Seol Jin), the director of Go Step, has a frighteningly darkish look whereas Search engine optimization Mi Ri (Kim Yoon Hye), the director of Future Piano Faculty seems possessed as she performs the piano. Flustered and confused, Vincenzo grasps his head in stress.

Lee Grasp Na, Choi Duk Moon, Kim Hyung Muk, Yang Kyung Gained, Kim Seol Jin, Search engine optimization Ye Hwa, and Kim Yoon Hye, who play the shop homeowners of Geumga Plaza, will convey their distinctive characters to life with their appearing expertise, elevating anticipation for his or her hilarious synergy.

Director Kim Hee Gained shared, “Geumga Plaza in itself is a big efficiency stage. It’s to the extent that it feels as if we’re watching the actors’ live performance each time we movie. We hope you take pleasure in watching the actors’ efficiency by means of the small display screen as they paint out the story of Geumga Plaza.”

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

