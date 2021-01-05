Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, And More Hold Script Reading For Upcoming Drama

On January 5, tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” (literal title) launched photographs of its script studying with the forged!

“Vincenzo” is about Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and Italian Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea after a battle inside his group. He joins forces with Hong Cha Younger, a tricky veteran lawyer, to take down villains through the use of villainous strategies. It’s a story of darkish heroes who obtain catharsis by eliminating villains who can’t be touched by the legislation.

It’s being directed by Kim Hee Gained (“The Topped Clown,” “Cash Flower“) and written by Park Jae Bum (“The Fiery Priest,” “Good Supervisor,” “Good Physician,” “God’s Quiz“). Along with the director and author, Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul attended the script studying.

Song Joong Ki impressed together with his various performing vary that encapsulated each his character’s guile and sincerity as he turns into a darkish hero to remove villains who’ve their roots deep in Korean society. In doing this, he will get concerned with the tenants of Geumga Plaza. Jeon Yeo Bin introduced Hong Cha Younger to life as a lawyer who thinks when it comes to benefit/drawback moderately than good/evil, has a pointy tongue, and is single-minded to the purpose of obsession. Taecyeon immersed himself within the character of Jang Joon Woo, an intern lawyer who comes from overseas and desires of being Hong Cha Younger’s James Bond. He has a careless aspect that belies his good-looking seems and candy smile.

Yoo Jae Myung performs Hong Yoo Chan, Hong Cha Younger’s father, who can also be a lawyer. His legislation agency, Straws, provides power to those that want it, just like the tenants of Geumga Plaza. Yoon Byung Hee performs Nam Joo Sung, a supervisor at his legislation agency and his right-hand man. Kim Yeo Jin performs Choi Myung Hee, a lawyer who’s a former prosecutor. She is a villainess who goes after her objectives with out shedding blood or tears. Her easygoing look hides her expertise at scheming and plotting.

Kwak Dong Yeon performs Jang Han Web optimization, the president of Babel Group, a person with a loopy aspect and no sense of conscience. He’s a villain who’s obsessive about profitable and makes use of tyranny and abuses of energy to get what he desires, making him a goal for Vincenzo Cassano. Jo Han Chul performs Han Seung Hyuk, a lawyer at Korea’s prime legislation agency and the person in control of cleansing up after Babel Group’s messes.

The tenants of Geumga Plaza embrace Tak Hong Shik (Choi Duk Moon), a grasp launderer for 3 generations; Totoro (Kim Hyung Muk), the chef of a pasta restaurant known as Arno; and Lee Chul Wook (Yang Kyung Gained) and Jang Yeon Jin (Web optimization Ye Hwa), the homeowners of a pawnshop; Kwak Hee Soo (Lee Grasp Na), the proprietor of a bunsik [Korean fast food] restaurant; Larry Kang (Kim Sul Jin), the proprietor of a GOSTEP train studio; Juck Ha (Lee Woo Jin) and Chae Shin (Kwon Seung Woo), Buddhist monks; and Web optimization Mi Ri (Kim Yoon Hye), who provides piano classes.

Im Chul Soo performs Ahn Ki Suk, the chief of the Italian division on the overseas organized crime response group within the Nationwide Intelligence Service, whereas Kim Younger Woong performs Park Suk Do, the president of a non-public mortgage and monetary administration firm.

“Vincenzo” premieres someday in February.

