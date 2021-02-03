Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, And More Star In Character Posters For “Vincenzo”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” has launched new character posters of the primary solid!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and Italian Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea after a battle inside his group. He joins forces with Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), a troublesome veteran lawyer, and makes use of villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be touched by the legislation.

2PM’s Taecyeon performs Jang Joon Woo, an intern at Hong Cha Younger’s legislation agency. Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul play the three villains of the drama as Choi Myung Hee, a heartless lawyer, Jang Han Website positioning, the power-hungry president of Babel Group, and Han Seung Hyuk, the top of the nation’s prime legislation agency Woosang (the place Jang Joon Woo and Hong Cha Younger additionally work).

On February 3, tvN launched particular person character posters for 5 of the primary solid members. The black-and-white posters characterize the ambiguous morals of the drama, the place heroes act like villains in an effort to take down the actual villains. The actors’ charismatic gazes and poses additionally reinforce the vibe of basic crime movies.

Song Joong Ki’s caption reads, “A person who’s even harder than villains! The cold-hearted Mafia consigliere.”

Jeon Yeo Bin’s caption reads, “The tongue of a satan and the obsession of a witch! The tenacious lawyer who desires to win in any respect prices.”

Taecyeon’s caption reads, “Straight forward in work and love! The harmless and good-looking intern.”

Kim Yeo Jin’s caption reads, “The actual grasp of this place! A viper with out blood or tears.”

Kwak Dong Yeon’s caption reads, “The chief of [Babel] Group with a loopy aspect! A villain with an obsession with successful.”

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20.

