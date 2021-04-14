Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, And 2PM’s Taecyeon Captivate On Set Of “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” shared a take a look at unreleased stills of Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, and Yoon Bok In!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea because of a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin). Collectively, they be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of legislation.

In final week’s broadcast, Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon) and Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin) killed Vincenzo’s beginning mom Oh Kyung Ja (Yoon Bok In) to remove what was most treasured to him. After punishing the wrongdoer, Vincenzo went to search for the villains who had orchestrated the ordeal. On the finish of the episode, Vincenzo aimed the gun and pulled the set off at Jang Joon Woo with an expressionless gaze.

Forward of its upcoming one-week hiatus, “Vincenzo” scored a mean nationwide score of 10.6 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels. The drama was additionally probably the most buzzworthy drama within the second week of April with Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Taecyeon putting No. 1, No. 2, and No. 6 respectively on the listing of buzzworthy actors.

Amidst rising anticipation for the upcoming episodes, the drama revealed unreleased stills from episodes 15 and 16. In episode 15, Vincenzo reworked into the shaman Yeo Rim (additionally the identify of Song Joong Ki’s character within the 2010 drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal“) as a way to manipulate Oh Jung Bae (Jun Jin Gi), the president of Daechang Each day who’s into superstitions. Song Joong Ki captivates along with his gorgeous visuals and surprising transformation within the stills. Moreover the alluring Grasp Yeo Rim, Hong Cha Yeon (Jeon Yeo Bin) additionally seems to be stunning and stylish at the same time as she pretends to behave possessed. With their excellent chemistry, the 2 actors made viewers snort with their refreshing and inventive technique of getting revenge.

Taecyeon additionally impressed along with his performing because the position of a villain. After changing into the official CEO of Babel Group, Jang Joon Woo’s ruthless character was emphasised even additional. Viewers have been shocked to find out about his evil deeds from his faculty days, particularly with how realistically Taecyeon portrayed his character. The ending scene during which Vincenzo and Jang Joon Woo face one another as Vincenzo factors the gun at Jang Joon Woo left viewers tense with anticipation for the remaining episodes.

Because the episodes progress, Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Taecyeon proceed to showcase phenomenal chemistry collectively. Song Joong Ki captivates along with his potential to tackle numerous transformations, Jeon Yeo Bin highlights Hong Cha Yeon’s distinctive character along with her daring performing, and Taecyeon flawlessly portrays each the lovable Jang Joon Woo and charismatic Jang Han Suk, who’re drastically completely different.

After a one-week hiatus with a particular episode on April 17, “Vincenzo” will return on April 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

