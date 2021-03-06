Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin, And 2PM’s Taecyeon Prepare To Wage War On “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has shared an thrilling sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Beforehand on “Vincenzo,” Hong Cha Younger (performed by Jeon Yeo Bin) and Vincenzo Cassano (performed by Song Joong Ki) teamed as much as take revenge after the tragic loss of life of her father Hong Yoo Chan (performed by Yoo Jae Myung). Vincenzo additionally delivered a fierce warning to Choi Myung Hee (performed by Kim Yeo Jin) after studying that she was the one who had ordered that he be killed.

Moreover, the newest episode of the drama ended with a stunning twist: the seemingly innocent intern Jang Joon Woo (performed by 2PM’s Taecyeon) was revealed to be the true chairman of Babel Group. Because it turned out, his bumbling facade was only a entrance to masks the evil, scheming sociopath hidden inside.

On March 6, “Vincenzo” launched new stills of its leads on the brink of wage an epic conflict of revenge. After becoming a member of forces in earnest, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger make a classy staff as they present as much as the courthouse trying impeccably sharp. In addition they put their sensible minds to good use as they hatch a devious plot to take down Babel, with Hong Cha Younger’s happy smirk hinting at the truth that they’ve a hidden card up their sleeve.

Later, the duo meets in individual with a bunch of victims who suffered due to an industrial accident attributable to Babel Prescription drugs, teasing that there will probably be a brand new incident in play within the upcoming episodes of the drama.

Lastly, now that he has revealed his true colours, Jang Joon Woo is able to present simply villainous he actually is. As he threatens the terrified Jang Han Search engine optimization (performed by Kwak Dong Yeon), the crazed look in his eyes—and the distinction to how he has acted up till now—is positively chilling.

The producers of “Vincenzo” teased, “As they face off towards unthinkable villains, our darkish heroes will make their very own unimaginable strikes. The outstanding teamwork between Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger will probably be enjoyable to observe.”

They went on so as to add, “With Jang Joon Woo on the heart, the counterattacks of the villains will even turn into forceful. Please keep watch over their heated face-off.”

The following episode of “Vincenzo” will air on March 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

