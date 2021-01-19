Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, And More Face Adventure In The Intriguing Universe Of “House Sweepers”

As movie followers eagerly await the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster “House Sweepers,” extra stills have been shared that give a brand new have a look at the film’s fascinating characters and universe!

The star-studded forged of “House Sweepers” contains Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin because the crew of an area junk collector ship referred to as The Victory. Set within the 12 months 2092, the story follows the area scavengers as they come upon a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction they usually wind up concerned in a harmful enterprise deal.

The new images present a glimpse on the film’s intriguing universe and spotlight the completely different personalities of every of the characters. After Earth grew to become desertified to the purpose of no return, the ship’s crew left for area to discover a strategy to survive, they usually now get by day-to-day whereas finishing up the exhausting work of scavenging by area junk.

After they come throughout the a lot sought-after robotic Dorothy, they obtain the prospect of a lifetime that might save them from all their monetary woes. The crew hopes that they’ll now be capable of pay again their loans and make some huge cash on prime of that, however issues don’t go fairly as they deliberate. In a few of the images, the crew members are one thing with shocked expressions, elevating questions on this harmful enterprise they’re getting into into.

Song Joong Ki performs pilot Tae Ho, who thinks up methods to make large cash off the robotic. His genius character has many sides to him, as he’s each imply and heat, in addition to a materialistic one who’s coping with his personal ache. Kim Tae Ri leads the ship as Captain Jang, and he or she appears to be like commanding and charismatic as she wields a laser gun.

Jin Seon Kyu performs the nice and cozy and pleasant engineer Tiger Park. Yoo Hae Jin takes the position of the ship’s harpoonist robotic, within the first time {that a} Korean movie has used robotic movement seize. The actor brings life to the character, who could also be a robotic however nonetheless has goals and emotions.

The images additionally give a have a look at the universe of the film. Director Jo Sung Hee and the manufacturing workforce have created a world by which the Earth has turn out to be desertified and is inhabitable with out an oxygen masks and goggles, whereas solely a selected few people can stay in an area paradise. In the meantime, the working class stay in a really completely different area. There’s a stark distinction between the attractive area paradise UTS that solely 5 p.c of people can name residence and the cruel area the place employees like The Victory crew members stay.

Director Jo Sung Hee stated, “Though the world is split between higher and decrease courses, there aren’t any class divisions on The Victory they usually abide by the worth of being collectively and perception that everybody is treasured. I needed to indicate that being unified collectively in concord is the true ‘victory.’”

