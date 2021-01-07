Song Joong Ki Sends Support To Jo Byeong Gyu On Set Of “The Uncanny Counter”

Song Joong Ki confirmed his assist for Jo Byeong Gyu’s drama “The Uncanny Counter”!

On January 7, Jo Byeong Gyu posted photographs of himself posing in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Song Joong Ki to the set of his ongoing drama “The Uncanny Counter.”

The banners on the truck learn, “I’m rooting for actor Jo Byeong Gyu and all forged and workers members of ‘The Uncanny Counter.’ From Song Joong Ki.”

Because the caption on his submit, Jo Byeong Gyu wrote, “Superb Joong Ki hyung, I’ll do a great job till the tip!”

Jo Byeong Gyu’s “The Uncanny Counter” co-star Kim Sejeong wrote within the feedback, “Wow…w…wow…S…Song Joong Ki sunbaenim…?”

Song Joong Ki and Jo Byeong Gyu each starred in tvN’s “Arthdal Chronicles” in 2019. Song Joong Ki took on the roles of Eun Seom and Saya, whereas Jo Byeong Gyu performed Sateunik.

