Song Joong Ki Sets Out On His Quest For Revenge In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has launched new stills of Song Joong Ki!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea resulting from a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of regulation.

Spoilers

Having determined to intention for the Achilles heel of their enemy, Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger got down to discover the true boss behind Babel Prescription drugs. Simply after they had been about to discover a essential clue that will cause them to the ultimate villain, the one who knew the id of Babel Prescription drugs’ chairman died, and the households of the corporate’s check topics additionally misplaced their lives. Vincenzo grew enraged on the thought that Babel Prescription drugs and Wusang Legislation Agency had been those behind the horrible incident.

Centering themselves across the “axis of evil” Jang Joon Woo, the villains created a whirlwind of brutality. Amidst the continual threats being aimed towards Vincenzo and Hong Cha Younger, the newly launched stills reveal the Mafia facet of Vincenzo’s id. As snow flurries round him, Vincenzo’s gaze is downcast however hardened with anger. He is able to take his revenge in opposition to Babel Prescription drugs, who weren’t happy with the replica of a narcotic drug and carried out assaults on the weak and susceptible.

As a member of the Mafia who provides an eye fixed for an eye fixed, Vincenzo hoists his gun in a second of tense confrontation. It stays to be seen whether or not or not he’ll be capable to inflict punishment on the villains and drag Jang Joon Woo out into the world.

In episode 10, Vincenzo will resort to excessive measures to disclose the true boss behind Babel Prescription drugs. In the preview for the episode, Jang Joon Woo took intention at Vincenzo as he declared, “I’ll should kill him. Or he’ll kill us.” Vincenzo’s voice on the finish particularly piqued viewers’ curiosity as he stated, “I do know who the true boss of Babel is.”

The following episode of “Vincenzo” airs on March 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

