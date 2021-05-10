Song Joong Ki Surprises JaeJae By Thoughtfully Gifting Her With Airpods Max

Song Joong Ki surprised JaeJae with a super-sweet gift!

On May 7, Song Joong Ki held an online fan meeting to interact with his fans, marking his first fan meeting in three years—and at his request, “MMTG” host JaeJae served as the MC for the virtual event.

Afterwards, JaeJae took to Instagram to reveal that Song Joong Ki had gifted her with a set of Airpods Max.

Sharing two photos that she snapped with Song Joong Ki and his “Vincenzo” co-star Kim Sung Cheol, JaeJae expressed her gratitude by writing, “I just met Vincenzo Cassano and Minsung [Song Joong Ki’s and Kim Sung Cheol’s characters in ‘Vincenzo’]. Since it was his first fan meeting in three years, it must have been an incredibly precious moment for him, and I’m so grateful to actor Song Joong Ki for requesting me as the MC.”

She went on to share, “Also, I’m a little bit excited right now about the gift that he ever so nonchalantly presented to me, saying he bought it while buying his own. I’m feeling the music right now. Today, I’m going to go with actor Joong Ki’s recommendation and listen to the ‘Vincenzo’ OST as I fall asleep. See you next time.”

Fans noted that Song Joong Ki thoughtfully chose pink Airpods Max for JaeJae, seemingly to match her signature red hair color.

Check out JaeJae’s photos of Song Joong Ki’s gift below!

Watch Song Joong Ki in “Descendants of the Sun” with subtitles here:

Watch Now