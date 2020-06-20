Song Joong Ki Talks About What He’s Been Up To + Balancing His Career And Private Life

Song Joong Ki gave perception into what he’s been as much as in a photograph shoot and interview with “Hi_High,” his company HISTORY D&C’s on-line journal.

The photograph shoot mirrored a deeper aura that Song Joong Ki has as he took on a brand new type that he hasn’t tried earlier than. The interview that got here with the photographs caught up with the actor as he shared sincere tales about his life.

When requested what he’s been as much as today, Song Joong Ki replied, “For the primary time in a very long time, I’m simply dwelling a really regular life.” He added, “I’ve been studying, watching motion pictures, doing the dishes, issues like that.”

He additionally opened up about balancing his profession as an actor and his non-public life outdoors of the highlight, and he stated, “I work very onerous to strike a steadiness between the 2.” He additionally shared his sincerity in direction of his appearing as he stated, “I need to be an actor who at all times expresses himself in an sincere means.”

Song Joong Ki’s full interview and photograph unfold can be found in “Hi_High.”

