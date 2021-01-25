Song Joong Ki Transforms Into A Cold-Hearted Mafia Consigliere For Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” launched new stills of Song Joong Ki!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea attributable to a battle inside his group. He finally ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), and the 2 be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the legislation.

The drama is directed by Kim Hee Gained, who labored on “The Topped Clown” and “Cash Flower,” and it’s written by Park Jae Bum, who penned “The Fiery Priest,” “Good Supervisor,” “Good Physician,” and “God’s Quiz.” “Vincenzo” additionally stars 2PM’s Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul.

Within the newly launched stills, Vincenzo is misplaced in thought with a glass of wine in his hand. He exudes a strong charisma in his elegant and clean-cut swimsuit because the Cassano household’s consigliere. Not like his alluring outward look, he has a chilly and expressionless face when he factors the gun at somebody. Nonetheless, when he’s main negotiations, Vincenzo has an easygoing smile and vibrant gaze.

As a level-headed strategist with exceptional negotiation abilities, Vincenzo Cassano lives for revenge, all the time giving individuals a style of their very own medication. He’ll rework right into a darkish hero who takes down evil with evil strategies when he discovers a deep-rooted, villainous cartel upon his arrival in Korea. Already, viewers are extremely anticipating Vincenzo’s refreshing approach of taking down villains in addition to Song Joong Ki’s transformation into his one-of-a-kind character.

Song Joong Ki shared, “I felt thrilled after coming throughout the script for the primary time. It wasn’t a predictable story about good overcoming evil, and the strategy of punishing evil felt very new and refreshing. I believe viewers will be capable to really feel the identical thrill and catharsis.”

The actor added, “Though Vincenzo seems to be Korean on the skin, he’s Italian to the bone. Since he has all the time lived as a foreigner within the darkness, he’s a lonely determine who can’t even speak in confidence to people who find themselves near him. An attention-grabbing level within the drama might be Vincenzo’s change.”

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20, following the conclusion of “Mr. Queen.” Take a look at the primary teaser right here!

