Song Joong Ki Transforms Into A Space Pilot With A Past For Upcoming Film “Space Sweepers”

Upcoming movie “Space Sweepers” has launched new stills of Song Joong Ki remodeling into Tae Ho, the pilot of the area junk collector ship referred to as The Victory.

“Space Sweepers” will inform the story of a crew of The Victory within the 12 months 2092. After they uncover a humanoid robotic named Dorothy that’s recognized to be a weapon of mass destruction, they become involved in a dangerous enterprise deal. Song Joong Ki might be joined by a star-studded forged that features Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, and Yoo Hae Jin.

That is set to be Song Joong Ki’s first movie in three years and he might be enjoying the position of Tae Ho. He was a former members of the united statessquad however throughout a mission, he endures a mission that will get every part taken away from him and he finally ends up because the pilot of The Victory.

After hitting all-time low, Tae Ho is keen to do something if it will get him cash. He pilots the ship with no sneakers and holes in his socks, and even after discovering Dorothy, all that’s on his thoughts is utilizing his wit to attain more cash for himself.

Song Joong Ki defined, “[When I first saw the script], I needed to play this character who isn’t flashy and doesn’t conceal something. I needed to tackle the character of Tae Ho as a result of he has a shiny character.” He defined that though Tae Ho seems chilly on the surface, he’s a heat particular person and although he would possibly seem like missing, he’s a genius who makes use of his intelligence to get essentially the most out of any scenario.

Director Jo Sung Hee expressed deep satisfaction in working with Song Joong Ki as he stated, “Song Joong Ki is an actor who fills in any empty areas in his characters with creativity and particulars. He’s completely portraying who Tae Ho is.” The 2 had labored collectively on “A Werewolf Boy,” and the director added, “He’s hardworking, shiny, and enjoyable like he was in ‘A Werewolf Boy,’ and he’s an actor who offers energy to these round him and makes everybody snigger. Having the ability to work with him is a superb pleasure.”

“Space Sweepers” will hit theaters on September 23.

Watch Song Joong Ki’s work with director Jo Sung Hee in “A Werewolf Boy” under:

