Song Joong Ki’s New Film “House Sweepers” Moves Press Conference Online At Last Minute

Upcoming movie “House Sweepers” has introduced a sudden change in plans for its press convention.

On August 16, the producers of the highly-anticipated sci-fi blockbuster said that that they had wouldn’t be holding the press convention for the movie offline, as initially scheduled. Whereas the press convention was beforehand set to happen on August 18 on the CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, “House Sweepers” will now be holding the occasion on-line as a substitute.

The producers defined that the change was as a result of authorities’s latest determination to reinstate stricter social distancing guidelines, commenting, “In accordance with the latest improve to Degree 2 of social distancing with a purpose to stop the unfold of COVID-19, we now have unavoidably modified the press convention to a web based press convention.”

They added, “We ask in your understanding concerning any inconvenience we now have brought about by means of the sudden change.”

“House Sweepers,” which stars Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, and extra as house scavengers within the 12 months 2092, is at present scheduled to premiere on September 23.

