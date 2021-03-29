Song Joong Ki’s Secret Prompts Dramatic Reactions From Yoon Byung Hee And Jeon Yeo Bin In “Vincenzo”

tvN’s “Vincenzo” has launched new stills of a clandestine assembly from tonight’s episode!

“Vincenzo” stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who’s of Korean descent, however was adopted by an Italian household at a younger age. When he strikes again to Korea attributable to a battle inside his group, he winds up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her intern Jang Joon Woo (2PM’s Taecyeon). Collectively, they be a part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of regulation.

In the earlier episode, Vincenzo realized the surprising reality that the true boss behind Babel was none apart from Jang Joon Woo. Having lastly encountered the villain of all villains, Vincenzo left viewers on the sides of their seats when he aimed his gun towards the person whom he had sworn to make pay along with his blood.

After discovering out Jang Joon Woo’s id, Vincenzo additionally advances his plan to retrieve the gold from Geumga Plaza. Wanting the assistance of the tenants, who beforehand came upon that Vincenzo was a part of the Mafia, he opened up about his secret, solely to comprehend that that they had already identified of the gold hidden beneath the flooring.

The brand new stills reveal a tense environment inside Jipuragi Regulation Agency, the place Hong Cha Younger and Nam Joo Sung (Yoon Byung Hee) lean in with an air of seriousness as Vincenzo reveals a secret to them. The pair react dramatically to his announcement, with Nam Joo Sung crossing his arms over his shoulders and Hong Cha Younger bringing her fingers to her mouth in shock. As the 2 of them then convey Vincenzo shut for an embrace, his stoic face reveals a touch of comedic confusion.

The brand new episode will present Vincenzo making ready for his plan to make Jang Joon Woo pay for the atrocities he has dedicated. The tenants of Geumga Plaza may even take new measures to uncover the gold, with Vincenzo working to speed up his personal technique. The drama’s producers commented, “Now that he’s found Jang Joon Woo’s id, Vincenzo will work to place strain on him from all angles. The villains will confront one another with their surest strategies. There is bound to be some unpredictable variables.”

The following episode of “Vincenzo” airs on March 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

