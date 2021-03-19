Song Kang And Han So Hee Confirmed For Upcoming Romance Drama

Song Kang and Han So Hee have been confirmed for the brand new drama “I Know However” (literal translation)!

Based mostly on a webtoon of the identical title, “I Know However” is a couple of girl named Yoo Na Bi, who needs up to now however doesn’t imagine in love, and a person named Park Jae Uhn, who thinks courting is a hassle however needs to flirt.

Song Kang has been forged as Park Jae Uhn, who finds courting a waste of time however likes to flirt. Despite the fact that he’s pleasant and cheerful towards all, he’s really bored with different folks and has sworn off courting. He’s a grasp of the “push-and-pull” who doesn’t get swept up in feelings. He attracts agency strains between himself and different folks and doesn’t reveal how he feels, however when he meets Yoo Na Bi, he finds himself desirous to cross these strains.

Song Kang stated, “I’m excited and searching ahead to engaged on ‘I Know However.’ I’ll work laborious to indicate a fully completely different facet of myself by means of the character of Park Jae Uhn.”

Han So Hee has been forged as Yoo Na Bi, who doesn’t belief love however needs up to now. After a merciless and bitter expertise along with her past love, she now not believes in future and makes up her thoughts to not get swept up in love once more. When she meets Park Jae Uhn, nevertheless, he has a magical impact on her that shakes up her willpower to stay aloof.

Han So Hee stated, “I’m pleased to be taking part in a personality in a webtoon that I’ve loved for some time. I’m actually nervous and I really feel a way of strain, however I’m additionally trying ahead to the primary filming as a result of I’m working with such nice folks. Please present the mission quite a lot of love.”

The drama is scheduled to air on JTBC as a Friday-Saturday drama after the top of “Undercover” in June. It’s being directed by Kim Ga Ram (“Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company,” “Vampire Detective,” “Devilish Pleasure“) and written by Jung Gained.

Song Kang not too long ago promoted the premiere of the second season of Netflix’s “Love Alarm” and is gearing up for the premiere of the tvN drama “Navillera.” He was not too long ago reported to be in talks for one more JTBC drama with actress Park Min Younger.

Han So Hee is engaged on the Netflix sequence “Undercover” with Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Quickly, Lee Hak Joo, and extra. (This can be a separate mission from JTBC’s “Undercover” that was talked about above, which is a BBC remake starring Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo).

