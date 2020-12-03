Song Kang And Lee Do Hyun’s Upcoming Drama “Candy Dwelling” Unveils Striking Main Posters

Netflix’s upcoming authentic sequence “Candy Dwelling” has launched its primary posters!

Based mostly on the hit thriller webtoon of the identical title, “Candy Dwelling” will inform the story of Cha Hyun Soo (performed by Song Kang), a highschool loner who strikes to a brand new condominium constructing after dropping his household in a tragic accident. There, he finally ends up dealing with a sequence of surprising and terrifying occasions as people abruptly start remodeling into monsters throughout him.

On December 3, the upcoming drama unveiled two primary posters that tease the suspenseful, action-packed battle that lies forward for the residents of Cha Hyun Soo’s condominium constructing. In a determined try and survive, the residents be part of forces to cover inside their constructing and reduce themselves off fully from the damaging outdoors world—however in doing so, they have to settle for the horrifying risk that one in all them may flip right into a monster at any second.

The neighbors who will probably be teaming up with Cha Hyun Soo embrace the mysterious former detective Pyun Sang Wook (performed by Lee Jin Wook), former firefighter Search engine optimization Yi Kyung (performed by Lee Si Younger), and Lee Eun Hyuk, a superb pupil with robust management expertise (performed by Lee Do Hyun). They may also be joined by Lee Eun Hyuk’s youthful sister Lee Eun Yoo (performed by Go Min Si), Korean instructor Jung Jae Heon (performed by Kim Nam Hee), aspiring musician Yoon Ji Soo (performed by Park Gyu Younger), {and professional} caregiver Park Yoo Ri (performed by Go Yoon Jung).

The caption on each posters ominously reads, “Die, or survive as a monster.”

“Candy Dwelling” will probably be launched on December 18. Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama right here!

Watch Song Kang in "When the Satan Calls Your Title" with English subtitles under:

