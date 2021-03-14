Song Kang And Park In Hwan Prove It’s Never Too Late To Chase Your Dreams In Upcoming Drama “Navillera”

tvN has shared a brand new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Navillera”!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” will inform the story of Duk Chool, a person who begins ballet on the age of 70 (performed by Park In Hwan), and Chae Rok, a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals (performed by Song Kang).

Though Chae Rok possesses extraordinary expertise as a ballet dancer, he begins dancing comparatively late in his life in comparison with his friends. As he winds up tasting the bitterness of actuality, he loses his manner on the highway to his goals—however his life takes an surprising flip when he meets a one-of-a-kind scholar.

In the meantime, Duk Chool is a retired mailman who, within the closing chapter of his life, decides to lastly pursue his lifelong dream of studying to bounce ballet. When he meets Chae Rok as a scholar, the 2 males overcome their 47-year age hole to encourage each other as associates.

The producers of the drama commented, “‘Navillera’ is a narrative about unusual folks by no means shedding hope, even amidst the prejudices of others, and rising to fly in the direction of their goals.”

They went on so as to add, “The 70-year-old scholar and 23-year-old trainer will overcome their 47-year age hole and empathize with each other by ballet as they try to attain their goals. The approaching-of-age story that they write collectively will probably be much more relatable and heartfelt than the unique webtoon.”

“Navillera” will premiere on March 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the upcoming drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Song Kang in “When the Satan Calls Your Identify” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)